Newark Airport parking garage fire damages numerous vehicles

By The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a parking garage fire at an airport right outside New York City has severely damaged more than a dozen vehicles.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the fire at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey started on the rooftop of the garage at Terminal C shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but witnesses say the fire sent flames and heavy, black smoke spewing into the air.

Airport operations were not affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

