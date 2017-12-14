TODAY'S PAPER
Newtown shooting victims

Twenty children and six adults were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012, in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Charlotte Bacon

Charlotte Bacon, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Facebook

Charlotte Bacon, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Daniel Barden

Daniel Barden, 7, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Handout

Daniel Barden, 7, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Rachel Davino

Rachel D'Avino, 29, a teacher at Sandy Hook
Photo Credit: Handout

Rachel D'Avino, 29, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school.

Olivia Rose Engel

Olivia Rose Engel, 6, posing for a portrait
Photo Credit: AP handout

Olivia Rose Engel, 6, posing for a portrait in this family photo taken Nov. 18, 2012, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Josephine Gay

Josephine Gay, 7, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Handout

Josephine Gay, 7, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, principal at Sandy Hook Elementary,
Photo Credit: AP handout/Newtown Bee

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, principal at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire at the Newtown, Conn., school.

Dylan Hockley

Dylan Hockley, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Facebook

Dylan Hockley, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Madeleine Hsu

Madeleine F. Hsu, 6 was among the 20
Photo Credit: Handout

Madeleine F. Hsu, 6 was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Catherine V. Hubbard

Catherine V. Hubbard, 6, was among the 20
Photo Credit: ABC News

Catherine V. Hubbard, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Chase Kowalski

Chase Kowalski, 7, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Facebook

Chase Kowalski, 7, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Nancy Lanza

Nancy J. Lanza, mother of shooter Adam Lanza,
Photo Credit: Getty Images handout

Nancy J. Lanza, mother of shooter Adam Lanza, was found dead in her home Dec. 14, 2012. Police say she was killed by her son, who then opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six teachers before killing himself.

Jesse Lewis

Jesse Lewis, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: AP

Jesse Lewis, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. This autumn 2011 photo was provided by the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation shows.

Ana Marquez-Greene

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Facebook

Ana Marquez-Greene, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

James Mattioli

James Mattioli, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Handout

James Mattioli, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Grace McDonnell

Grace McDonnell, 7, posing for a portrait in
Photo Credit: AP handout

Grace McDonnell, 7, posing for a portrait in this family photo taken Aug. 18, 2012, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Anne Marie Murphy

Anne Marie Murphy, a special education teacher at
Photo Credit: Handout

Anne Marie Murphy, a special education teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school. Her father, Hugh McGowan, said first responders told him his daughter used her body to shield the children.

Emilie Parker

Emilie Parker, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Facebook

Emilie Parker, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Jack Pinto

Jack Pinto, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Handout

Jack Pinto, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Noah Pozner

Noah Pozner, 6, seen in this family photo
Photo Credit: AP handout

Noah Pozner, 6, seen in this family photo taken Nov. 13, 2012, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Caroline Previdi

Caroline Previdi, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Facebook

Caroline Previdi, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Jessica Rekos

Jessica Rekos, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: AP handout

Jessica Rekos, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Avielle Richman

Avielle Richman, 6, was among the 20 students
Photo Credit: Handout

Avielle Richman, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Lauren Rousseau

Lauren Rousseau, 30, a substitute teacher at Sandy
Photo Credit: Family handout

Lauren Rousseau, 30, a substitute teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school.

Mary Sherlach

Mark Sherlach and his wife, Mary Sherlach. Mary
Photo Credit: AP handout

Mark Sherlach and his wife, Mary Sherlach. Mary Sherlach, a school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school.

Victoria Soto

Victoria Soto, 27, a teacher at Sandy Hook
Photo Credit: Handout

Victoria Soto, 27, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school. This undated file photo provided to The Associated Press by Eastern Connecticut University shows Soto in her graduation cap and gown.

Benjamin Wheeler

Benjamin Wheeler, 6, was among the students killed
Photo Credit: Handout

Benjamin Wheeler, 6, was among the students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Allison Wyatt

This photo provided by the Wyatt family shows
Photo Credit: AP

This photo provided by the Wyatt family shows Allison Wyatt, 6, who was killed Friday, Dec. 14, 2012, when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., killing 20 children and six adults at the school.

