Twenty children and six adults were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012, in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Charlotte Bacon Charlotte Bacon, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Daniel Barden Daniel Barden, 7, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Rachel Davino Rachel D'Avino, 29, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school.

Olivia Rose Engel Olivia Rose Engel, 6, posing for a portrait in this family photo taken Nov. 18, 2012, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Josephine Gay Josephine Gay, 7, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, principal at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire at the Newtown, Conn., school.

Dylan Hockley Dylan Hockley, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Madeleine Hsu Madeleine F. Hsu, 6 was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Catherine V. Hubbard Catherine V. Hubbard, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Chase Kowalski Chase Kowalski, 7, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Nancy Lanza Nancy J. Lanza, mother of shooter Adam Lanza, was found dead in her home Dec. 14, 2012. Police say she was killed by her son, who then opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six teachers before killing himself.

Jesse Lewis Jesse Lewis, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. This autumn 2011 photo was provided by the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation shows.

Ana Marquez-Greene Ana Marquez-Greene, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

James Mattioli James Mattioli, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Grace McDonnell Grace McDonnell, 7, posing for a portrait in this family photo taken Aug. 18, 2012, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Anne Marie Murphy Anne Marie Murphy, a special education teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school. Her father, Hugh McGowan, said first responders told him his daughter used her body to shield the children.

Emilie Parker Emilie Parker, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Jack Pinto Jack Pinto, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Noah Pozner Noah Pozner, 6, seen in this family photo taken Nov. 13, 2012, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Caroline Previdi Caroline Previdi, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Jessica Rekos Jessica Rekos, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14.

Avielle Richman Avielle Richman, 6, was among the 20 students killed when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Lauren Rousseau Lauren Rousseau, 30, a substitute teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school.

Mary Sherlach Mark Sherlach and his wife, Mary Sherlach. Mary Sherlach, a school psychologist at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school.

Victoria Soto Victoria Soto, 27, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, was killed when a gunman opened fire in the Newtown, Conn., school. This undated file photo provided to The Associated Press by Eastern Connecticut University shows Soto in her graduation cap and gown.

Benjamin Wheeler Benjamin Wheeler, 6, was among the students killed when a gunman opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.