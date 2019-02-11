At first glance, Sunday's "Non Sequitur" comic strip just showed bears dressed up like Leonardo da Vinci. The syndicated strip opens with Bear-Vinci holding a picture of a Virtruvian Bear. It ends with the ursine artist painting a Mona Lisa, who is also a bear. They are all characters in the "Bearaissance," and the format invites readers to color in the drawings.

But much like Leonardo himself, Wiley Miller, whose work often tackles politics and has occasionally drawn controversy, inserted a secret message into his latest work. Hidden at the bottom right corner of the second panel, beneath a drawing of the Italian inventor's flying machine, a semi-legible scribble appeared to read, "Go [expletive] yourself Trump."

Miller has since apologized, saying he never intended for the public to see the statement. On Monday, multiple newspapers, including Newsday, said they were dropping the comic.

The Butler Eagle, a family-owned newspaper north of Pittsburgh, decided to pull the strip after an irate reader alerted the newspaper.

"One of our readers has a young daughter who reads the comics. This family sits down with this comic, and they stumble across this hidden message," Ron Vodenichar, the paper's publisher and general manager, told The Washington Post.

He said the newspaper has been publishing the comic for a few years. The decision to pull the comic, Vodenichar said, was about the profanity and "has nothing to do with who it was aimed at."

Dallas Morning News editor Mike Wilson accused Miller of going "around his editors and even his own syndicate to publish something he must have known we wouldn't accept."

"We'll have no trouble finding a better way to spend the $8,000 we would've paid for that strip," Wilson said.

In a statement, Newsday said "this use of vulgar language does not meet our standards."

According to the comic strip's publisher, Andrews McMeel Syndication, "Non Sequitur" goes out to more than 700 newspapers, including Newsday and The Washington Post, which both ran the comic Sunday. A spokesperson for The Post did not immediately comment.

Kansas City-based Andrews McMeel Syndication apologized for the "vulgar language" in a statement Monday.

"We are sorry we missed the language in our editing process," the company said. "If we had discovered it, we would not have distributed the cartoon without it being removed. We apologize to 'Non Sequitur's' clients and readers for our oversight."

Miller, who frequently criticizes President Donald Trump on his Twitter feed, says he forgot all about the scribbled profanity until Sunday.

"When I opened the paper Sunday morning and read my cartoon, I didn't think anything of it, as I didn't notice the scribbling that has now caught fire," Miller said in a statement, noting that the scribble had been done several weeks ago at a time when he was frustrated by a White House action and forgot to remove it.

"It was not intended for public consumption, and I meant to white it out before submitting it, but forgot to," he said.

But on Sunday, he still teased the "Easter egg" in the "Non Sequitur" comic on Twitter, inviting people to look for a message.

GoComics.com, which hosts Miller's comics, had replaced the original cartoon with a version without the Trump insult by Monday afternoon.

Miller has faced controversy before for his work. In 2010, some newspapers decided not to run one of his cartoons depicting Muhammad, the founder of Islam who is seen as a prophet and holy figure by members of the religion.