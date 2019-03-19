TODAY'S PAPER
Nunes sues Twitter, users for defamation and negligence

The suit filed in Virginia accuses Twitter of "knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory." 

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a close ally of President Donald Trump, arrives at the Capitol in Washington on Feb. 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (NOO'-nehs) of California is suing Twitter and several of its users for more than $250 million, accusing them of defamation and negligence.

The defendants include two anonymous parody accounts, "Devin Nunes' Mom" and "Devin Nunes' Cow."

The suit filed in Virginia accuses Twitter of "knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory."

Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users.

Nunes' suit also accuses Twitter of censoring "viewpoints with which it disagrees" and "shadow-banning conservatives."

Shadow banning allows users to post freely — but no one else sees their messages. Twitter has denied doing it, although some political conservatives —including President Donald Trump — remain unconvinced.

By The Associated Press

