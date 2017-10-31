This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Trump in tweet on NYC bike path attack: 'NOT IN THE U.S.A.'

President Donald Trump is seen here on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

President Donald Trump is seen here on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump is declaring "NOT IN THE U.S.A." after a man in a rented truck plowed into a busy bike path near the World Trade Center, killing at least eight people.

New York's mayor has labeled the attack a "cowardly act of terror."

Trump says in a tweet, "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person." He says law enforcement "is following" the attack closely and adds, "NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

The driver jumped out of the truck Tuesday with a fake gun in each hand and was shot by police. He's hospitalized.

Vice President Mike Pence says those responsible for the attack "must be held accountable."

