TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

North says he won't serve second term as president of NRA

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, president of the

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, president of the National Rifle Association, speaks at the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press
Print

INDIANAPOLIS — Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group.

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA's finances. He said there is a "clear crisis" and "it needs to be dealt with" if the NRA is to survive.

North's announcement came after an effort by some members to force out top executive Wayne LaPierre. He has long been the public face of the group.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday saying that North was trying to push him out by threatening to release "damaging" information about him to the board.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race Former VP Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump pledged to a child attending Trump to child at Easter Egg Roll: Wall 'being built now'
Spectators line the route during the annual St Which country has the happiest people?