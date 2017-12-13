TODAY'S PAPER
Prominent black supporter of Trump set to leave White House

Omarosa Manigault Newman walks through the lobby of

Omarosa Manigault Newman walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 13, 2016. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman — one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters — plans to leave the administration next month.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump's inauguration.

Manigault Newman's decision comes at the start of what's expected to be a round of departures heading into the new year.

The White House said last week that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell will leave the administration early next year.

Manigault Newman is a former contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice." She joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.

