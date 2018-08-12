TODAY'S PAPER
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her "a disgruntled former White House employee."

Omarosa Manigault Newman, then an aide to President

Omarosa Manigault Newman, then an aide to President Donald Trump, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
BRIDEGWATER, N.J. — Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says she secretly taped her firing by White House chief of staff John Kelly in the Situation Room.

And NBC's "Meet the Press" is airing part of the conversation.

Manigault Newman is appearing on the show to promote her new book, "Unhinged," which will be released next week.

In it, she paints a damning picture of President Donald Trump, asserting that tapes exist of him using a racial slur as he filmed his "The Apprentice" reality series.

Manigault Newman says in the book that she had not personally heard the recording. But Sunday she tells Chuck Todd that, after the book closed, she was able to hear it personally.

She says, "I heard his voice as clear as you and I are sitting here."

