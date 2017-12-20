WASHINGTON — Republicans stood on the verge of enacting a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation — the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades — with a final revote in the House planned for late morning Wednesday.

With a second approval by the Republican House majority, the bill will head to President Donald Trump’s desk for a signature to make it law, in effect for most taxpayers in less than two weeks with the beginning of 2018.

And once it does, the Republicans’ tax package that slashes corporate taxes, lowers individual rates, ends mandated health insurance, and allows drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge will become a defining issue for next year’s midterm congressional elections.

Trump planned to address the nation Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his first major legislative achievement, a tax bill that he and his party promised will jump-start the economy and fatten workers’ paychecks.

“We need to put the American economy in a better competitive position so that we can compete and win jobs and get faster economic growth,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on a Wednesday morning news show. “This is a big tax cut for families, as well.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democrats argued that many polls — including ones by Monmouth University and CNN this week — show that twice as many people oppose the bill as approve it, and that most think most of the benefits will go to the wealthy and corporations.

The bill adds $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade — and even accounting for economic growth spurred by the bill the nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimated it would still increase the deficit by $448 billion.

The legislation also ends the full deductibility of state and local taxes, offering instead a $10,000 cap for deducting property, sales and state income taxes — a big hit to Long Island and New York, as well as other high-tax states.

“This bill will come back to haunt them, as Frankenstein did,” Pelosi said on Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that Republicans would defend and run on the bill next year.

“If we can’t sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work,” he said after the Senate passed it shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Republicans rushed the bill through the normally slow legislation process in just a few months, writing the bill behind closed doors and plotting the path to passage with no input or support from Democrats.

The House approved the reconciled version of the House and Senate bills easily and with jubilation Tuesday afternoon in a 227-203 vote — with all Democrats and a dozen Republicans, including both Long Island GOP congressmen, voting no.

As the bill moved to the Senate for its consideration, Democrats won challenges to three provisions as the Senate parliamentarian ruled that they were not allowed under the arcane budget reconciliation rules that allow Republicans to avoid a filibuster.

The Senate dropped the provisions allowing the use of 529 college savings accounts for home schooling; an exemption from a college endowment excise tax for universities with fewer than 500 tuition-paying students; and use of a short title, “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”

In the middle of the night, the Republican majority approved the slightly revised legislation in a 51-48 vote, without the vote of an absent Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) recovering from treatment for his brain cancer at home in Arizona.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) snapped sharply at Republicans for talking and not paying attention as he made his last plea on the Senate floor for defeat of the tax bill.

“This is serious stuff,” Schumer said. “ We believe you are messing up America.”

“When future generations look back at the short and messy history of the Republican tax bill, its most enduring lesson will be what it has taught us about how not to legislate,” he said.