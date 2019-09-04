TODAY'S PAPER
NYS to get $43M in federal funds for opioid treatment programs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the White

President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the White House Roosevelt Room. Photo Credit: Bloomberg/Pete Marovich

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
WASHINGTON — New York State is slated to receive $43 million in federal funding as part of a $1.8 billion federal initiative to aid states with funding opioid addiction treatment programs.

The money, part of a funding package approved by Congress last year, was announced Wednesday by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House ceremony to roll out the grants, said “these funds will be delivered to the communities where their help is most needed.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, in a briefing with reporters earlier in the day, said the federal government will spend nearly $2 billion on the grants across all 50 states.

New York will receive $36.8 million to direct toward treatment and recovery programs and $6 million in funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve data collection on opioid overdoses.

Azar said states can determine how they plan on using the money, noting that “different states have different needs.” He suggested the money could be used to expand “the use of medication-assisted treatment” and “support for the distribution of naloxone” a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose.

In 2018, Nassau and Suffolk experienced a decrease in opioid overdoses, according to the most recent data available from each county.

In July, Nassau officials said 147 people died as the result of overdoses in 2018, down from 184 fatal overdoses in 2017.

Suffolk officials said there were 308 fatal overdoses last year, compared with 410 in 2017.

In 2017, there were 3,224 New Yorkers who died in overdose deaths­­­ involving opioids, according to the most recent state data available from the federal government’s National Institute of Drug Abuse. 

Trump, speaking to reporters noted the overall decline in opioid overdoses in several states, but added: “The battle has only just begun. We must continue fighting.”

