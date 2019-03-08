TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Report: Spa founder attended Trump's Super Bowl party

Patriots owner and Donald Trump friend Robert Kraft

Patriots owner and Donald Trump friend Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Raedle

By The Associated Press
Print

MIAMI — A photo published in the Miami Herald shows that the founder of a spa implicated in a human-trafficking ring attended a Super Bowl watch party at President Donald Trump's West Palm Beach country club.

While the New England Patriots played the Los Angeles Rams, 45-year-old Li Yang snapped the blurry selfie with a smiling Trump. Nineteen days later, Patriots owner and Trump friend Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitutes at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in nearby Jupiter. Yang founded the spa more than a decade ago.

The newspaper reports Yang's family sold the Jupiter spa to Hua Zhang around 2013. Zhang is charged with racketeering and running a house of prostitution and has pleaded not guilty.

Yang was quoted by the Herald as saying that she and her family haven't broken the law.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
A storm chaser captured the moment a tornado Video shows the moment tornado hit Beauregard
A woman who was evacuated out of the See stunning images from Syria and around the world
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
During an HIV conference on Tuesday, a London-based Doctors describe possible second HIV cure
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country