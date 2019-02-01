TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
NewsNation

Family made billions on opioid as crisis raged, filing says

Family and friends who lost loved ones to

Family and friends who lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses protest outside Purdue Pharma headquarters on Aug. 17, 2018, in Stamford, Conn. Photo Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Newly public court documents show the family behind OxyContin raked in billions as they pushed to keep patients on the powerful painkiller longer, even as evidence grew that the drug was helping fuel a national opioid crisis.

Details made public this week in a lawsuit filed by the state of Massachusetts against Purdue Pharma and the family that owns the company claim the Sackler family brought in more than $4 billion in a little more than a decade.

The state says the company used discounts to keep people taking its drugs longer despite their risks.

The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed last year. Purdue lost its fight this week to keep some of the allegations secret. The company says the state is taking documents out of context.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
A dog searches for a victim during a See stunning images from France to Canada
This aerial photo taken on December 29, 2018 Photos: Natural disasters and extreme weather
On Sunday, Gillette released an ad that's already Gillette ad takes on 'toxic masculinity,' #MeToo movement
SANTO DOMINGO ZANATEPEC, MEXICO - JANUARY 22: People See photos of the latest migrant caravan