U.S. suspends security assistance to Pakistan

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor addresses

Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor addresses a news conference in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on April 17, 2017. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says it is suspending security assistance to the Pakistani military until it takes "decisive action" against the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network that are targeting U.S. personnel in Afghanistan.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert did not say Thursday how much assistance was being suspended. She said details were still being worked out.

The administration is already holding up $255 million in assistance which is used by Pakistan to buy U.S. military equipment until it cracks down on extremists threatening Afghanistan.

Nauert said the latest measure would also suspend other security assistance, but did not specify what that covered, saying it was administered by the Defense Department.

Earlier Thursday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday the policy on military aid is "still being formulated."

