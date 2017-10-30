This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 54° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 54° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Court papers: Former Trump campaign aide pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents in Mueller probe

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. The plea was unsealed Monday.

Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos was a member of the campaign's foreign policy team. But Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
The two women who were rescued after months Rescued mariners with dogs arrive in Japan
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
Don't want Amazon boxes sitting on the porch? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye