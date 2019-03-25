A second student who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018, has died from an “apparent suicide,” according to published reports.

Coral Springs, Fla. police confirmed Sunday that a current student at the high school died on Saturday night, according to the Miami Herald.

Police are still investigating the apparent suicide, and could not confirm the age of the student, the Miami Herald reported.

Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik told the Miami Herald that the student was a juvenile. Sources said the student was a male sophomore, the Herald reported.

The student’s name has not been released, according to the Miami Herald.

The death comes just one week after another Parkland shooting survivor, 19-year-old Sydney Aiello, died by suicide on March 17, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to the Sun Sentinel, Aiello was said to be close with Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 people killed during the shooting.

School survivor David Hogg, who has been one of the students actively calling for gun control, posted on Twitter at 10:33 a.m., noting the 17 people that died on Feb. 14, 2018, plus the recent deaths of two students.

“How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government/school district to do anything? Rip 17+2," his tweet read.