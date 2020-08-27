TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
NewsNation

NYPD PBA boss praises Trump for backing cops

Pat Lynch said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that there is “no other choice” than the Republican incumbent when it comes to the safety of all Americans.

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The head of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association is praising President Donald Trump for his staunch support of law enforcement around the country.

Pat Lynch said Thursday at the Republican National Convention that there is “no other choice” than the Republican incumbent when it comes to the safety of all Americans.

Lynch accuses Democratic politicians of walking away from police by cutting their budgets and passing laws that he says are making it hard for officers to do their jobs effectively.

He says too many officers are complaining to him that their “hands are tied.”

Lynch’s organization recently endorsed Trump’s reelection during an event at Trump’s private golf club in New Jersey.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The Kentucky Republican said "today's Democrat Party doesn't McConnell paints dystopian picture of Dems' U.S.
Rep. Lee Zeldin, in his sixth year in Zeldin at RNC: 'Keeping America great is up to us'
"I know many people are anxious and some Watch Melania Trump's keynote RNC address
Defying precedent, Pompeo dives into race
Eric Trump: 'My father will fight for you'
President Donald Trump after speaking Monday at the Newsday’s Faith Jessie has a wrap up of the first night of the Republican National Convention
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search