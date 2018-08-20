Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
NewsNation

Jury in Manafort trial asks to deliberate into evening

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman,

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves federal court after a hearing in Washington on May 23. Photo Credit: AP / Jose Luis Magana

By The Associated Press
Print

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has asked to keep deliberating into the evening.

Jurors told the judge they wish to continue working until 6:15 Monday.

Monday marks the third day of deliberations.

Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman

Paul Manafort will go on trial on charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, witness tampering and making false statements.

Federal prosecutors allege Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in foreign income. They also say he lied on loan applications to obtain millions more to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Manafort's attorneys didn't call witnesses in his defense, claiming the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proof. His attorneys attacked the credibility of a key witness, one-time Manafort protege Rick Gates.

The trial is the first courtroom test of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, though the case doesn't involve allegations of Russian election interference.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A Delta IV rocket, carrying the Parker Solar Pioneering probe, Nevada lightning, more stunning images
The veterans group the American Legion is commending American Legion happy Trump parade postponed
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 photo, the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018, file photo, North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Singer Aretha Franklin, the iconic 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dead at 76
The president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump tweets: End Mueller probe, collusion not a crime, more