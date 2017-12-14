TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

House Speaker says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters to answer questions on the tax bill and sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon.

The Wisconsin Republican was asked Thursday about two published reports suggesting he might leave his job soon after the GOP passes a rewrite of the U.S. tax code.

Asked by a reporter if he's quitting anytime soon, Ryan chuckled and said, "I'm not. No."

Ryan spoke as Politico and the Huffington Post published reports speculating that Ryan would make this term his last or even quit within weeks. Ryan took the job reluctantly, after former Speaker John Boehner of Ohio stepped aside abruptly in 2015.

A Ryan spokeswoman calls the reports "pure speculation."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
Looking to counter concerns that the Republican tax Trump praises deal on Republican tax cuts
Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Democrat Doug Jones speaks Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, Democrat Doug Jones celebrates Alabama Senate win
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?