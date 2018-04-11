TODAY'S PAPER
Paul Ryan will not seek re-election, sources say

Ryan's plans have been the source of much speculation amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 20. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker said Wednesday.

Ryan’s plans have been the source of much speculation amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Ryan had made tax cuts a centerpiece of his legislative agenda, and Congress delivered on that late last year.

Ryan, 48, planned to face reporters later Wednesday morning.

Two people with knowledge of Ryan’s thinking said he has decided against seeking another term, but they did not say why. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Ryan, a Republican from Janesville, Wisconsin, was first elected to Congress in 1998 and became speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate in 2012.

