TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
NewsNation

After Twitter campaign, Mich. police add 'pawfficer'

A cat named "Pawfficer Donut" will replace the

A cat named "Pawfficer Donut" will replace the ailing Badges, above, at a Michigan police department. Photo Credit: Michigan Humane Society via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

TROY, Mich. — A suburban Detroit police department is giving another cat a chance to take the law into her own paws.

A cat named "Pawfficer Donut" was sworn in Friday by a judge, a day after a cat named Badges was removed from the Troy Police Department due to a serious illness.

Donut will be used for therapeutic purposes and public appearances. Troy police say Badges will always be considered the department's first "pawfficer."

Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Tom Toles Cartoons: U.S. and North Korea
President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next CIA Nominee: Agency Learned 'Tough Lessons'
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets See the history of the Iran nuclear deal
President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader Where 14 Republicans stand on Trump and Mueller probe
President Trump's announcement that the U.S. is abandoning What Trump's decision on the Iran nuclear deal means for your wallet
TOPSHOT - This picture taken on March 29, Extreme weather photos: Orange sandstorm, lightning strike