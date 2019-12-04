Military responds to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor

TODAY'S PAPER
HONOLULU — The U.S. military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at a naval shipyard at Pearl Harbor, one of the Navy's major installations.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that there's an ongoing security incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard that began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The gates to the base are closed, and at least some parts of Pearl Harbor are locked down.

Honolulu firefighters were responding to the base, Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

It's not clear if there are injuries.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. It's the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,300 Americans died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

