Schiff calls Trump tweets 'incitement to violence'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with House Intelligence Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump’s tweets about a whistleblower amount to a “blatant effort to intimidate witnesses” and an “incitement to violence.”

Trump says he’s trying to unmask the whistleblower whose complaint about his efforts to pressure Ukraine sparked the impeachment inquiry. The president has falsely raised the prospect that officials involved are guilty of treason.

Schiff, speaking at a news conference, said any effort by Trump’s administration to block the investigation would be considered more evidence of obstruction and perhaps generate more articles of impeachment.

