Top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer say Attorney General William Barr is "not a neutral observer" and they urge full release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Pelosi, the House speaker, and Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, said Sunday that Barr's letter to Congress about Mueller's report "raises as many questions as it answers."

In a joint statement, the leaders said that Barr's past "bias" against the special counsel inquiry shows he is "not in a position to make objective determinations."

They said that "the fact that Mueller's report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay."

The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's long investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election, setting off celebrations of vindication by Trump and his supporters. Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Donald Trump was right about the Russia investigation.

McConnell said Attorney General William Barr's summary of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation confirms Trump's account that there was "no effort" by his campaign "to conspire or coordinate with Russia" to influence the 2016 election.

The Republican leader said he appreciates Barr's goal of "producing as much information as possible" from Mueller's investigation. But McConnell declined to call for the report's full release, as many Democrats want.

McConnell also warned Russia's ongoing efforts to interfere in U.S. institutions "are dangerous and disturbing."