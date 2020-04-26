Pelosi promises federal stimulus funding for cities, states

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the next coronavirus stimulus package will include federal funding for hard-hit cities and states “in a big way,” a promise that came as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was less committal about the level of aid.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other governors in states grappling with high COVID-19 infection rates have been calling on Congress for weeks to provide direct funding to states who have spent large sums securing supplies and ramping up testing for its citizens.

Cuomo and others had pressed Congress to include state and local aid in the recently passed fourth stimulus bill that provided $484 billion of additional aid for small businesses, hospitals and increased testing, but that measure went ahead without adding local relief as lawmakers said the priority of that rescue package was to rapidly replenish the small business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Pelosi (D-Calif.), appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" said not including funding for state and local governments in the most recent legislation “wasn't a concession,” and said a fifth stimulus package, dubbed CARES 2, will include state and local aid “in a big way."

Asked about Cuomo’s recent remarks that he “would have insisted that state and local funding was in this current bill,” Pelosi told host Jake Tapper: “Just calm down. We will have state and local [aid], and we will have it in a very significant way. It's no use going on to what might have been.”

"The governors are impatient,” Pelosi said. “I'm a big fan of Governor Cuomo ...They should be impatient. Their impatience will help us get an even bigger number. … And that goes for Republican governors too. Governor Hogan of Maryland has been spectacular in all of this. So, it's many governors ... many mayors, bipartisan, for us to get the largest amount.”

Mnuchin, asked by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace whether the Trump Administration supported providing states with $500 billion in relief to pay for “first responders and other workers” said “it will be something we discuss on a bipartisan basis” with the House and the Senate.

“The president has heard from governors, he wants to speak to governors” Mnuchin said. “This is something we’ll consider, but our focus right now is on execution.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has come out against providing states with money, suggesting they should declare bankruptcy as an option.

Appearing on the Sunday political talk show circuit, state governors from some of the hardest hit states said they were hopeful that funding for state and local governments would be incorporated into the next federal coronavirus package.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said on ABC's "This Week" that a "default" is not an option for her state, adding that "it’s outrageous for Senator McConnell to even suggest that.”

Whitmer, speaking to McConnell’s assertions that relief would amount to a “blue-state bailout” only helping states controlled by Democrats, said Michigan officials had not been wasteful in their spending and “have been incredibly smart stewards.”

“The fact of the matter is that for Senator McConnell to suggest that is incredibly dangerous and I don’t think that the vast majority of governors in this country, Republican and Democratic, would agree with him,” Whitmer told host George Stephanopoulos. “He’s wrong and we need Congress to step up and help states. Because this pandemic — it’s because of this global pandemic that we are all having to make tough decisions. We need the federal government to have our backs."

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on "This Week," that the National Governors Association has been pushing a bipartisan effort to make sure that $500 billion will go to state governments. Hogan said “it was very close to happening” in the fourth relief bill, but “Senator McConnell blocked it.”

"We're on the front lines,” Hogan said. “We've taken all these actions. We've got to provide these necessary services to help people get back on their feet. It's critical to the rebounding of our economy.”

Hogan continued, "We have a commitment from the president and the vice president and there's bipartisan legislation in the Senate to do something to help support the states. I just said, I thought Mitch McConnell probably would regret making ... that comment the other day. I think it just slipped out, but I’m hopeful that we will be able to convince Senator McConnell to go along with the bipartisan bill in the Senate and the administration's commitment to help the states in that final stimulus package."

The fight over aid comes as White House officials and lawmakers weigh the best options for the economy to rebound in the wake of the social distancing measures.

Mnuchin said he expected the economy would experience an uptick in the summer and early fall.

“We are putting an unprecedented amount of fiscal relief into the economy," Mnuchin said. "You’re seeing trillions of dollars that’s making its way into the economy and I think this is going to have a significant impact.”

White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett, appearing on “This Week” described the U.S. economy as “a really grave situation.”

“This is the biggest economic shock our economy I think has ever seen,” Hassett said, adding that “another round of really solid legislation” is needed to help the economy recover.