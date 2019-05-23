WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Thursday for the family of President Donald Trump to conduct “an intervention” with him as she questioned his fitness for office a day after he abruptly ended a meeting on infrastructure with Democrats.

Pelosi (D-Calif.), speaking to reporters, continued the war of words with Trump after he said he would not work with Democrats on legislation until they ended their “phony investigations” that he described in a tweet as a “Re Do of the Mueller report.”

Accusing Trump of throwing a “temper tantrum” to end the meeting, Pelosi said, “Again, I pray for the President of the United States. I wish his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Pelosi said she has concerns about Trump’s well-being, and said, “Maybe he wants to take a leave of absence.”

Pelosi also said the White House is “crying out for impeachment” — which he thinks could help him politically with this base — and Trump was “disappointed” Wednesday “because he didn't see this rush to impeachment coming out of our caucus” in a meeting earlier that day.

After Trump scrapped the meeting Wednesday, he went to the Rose Garden to blame Pelosi because she had accused him of a “cover-up” by refusing to cooperate with the nearly dozen House Democratic investigations into him, his finances and his administration.

He said as long as Democrats are investigating him, he won’t work with them on infrastructure or other legislation — raising questions about the need to raise the debt ceiling and to pass appropriations to keep the government running.

“The Democrats are getting nothing done in Congress. All of their effort is about a Re-Do of the Mueller Report, which didn’t turn out the way they wanted. It is not possible for them to investigate and legislate at the same time,” he tweeted Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president’s actions Wednesday.

“It's very hard to have a meeting where you accuse the president of the United States of a crime and then an hour later show up and act as if nothing has happened,” Sanders told reporters at the White House. “The idea of that is insane I think to any normal person.”

Pelosi rejected that explanation. “That was an excuse for him to do that,” she said. Instead, she offered other reasons.

She said Trump wasn’t prepared to propose ways to pay for or changed his mind about the $2 trillion in infrastructure improvements that he agreed to in an earlier meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“I can only think that he wasn't up to the task of figuring out the difficult choices of how to cover the cost of what the important infrastructure legislation that we had talked about the weeks before,” she said, questioning his competence.

“I think what really got to him was that these court cases and the fact that House Democratic caucus is not on a path to impeachment. And that's where he wants us to be,” she said, referring to a recent decision that the House could have records from Trump’s accountant.

Looming amid the verbal clashes are important legislation, including raising the debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on payments and approving appropriations to keep the government running, in addition to other legislation.

Pelosi said lawmakers, if left to themselves, would be able to work out a compromise.

But Sanders put the blame on Democrats. “It's the Democrats that don't want to do anything. The only thing they want to do is focus on attacking this president and trying to delegitimize his presidency,” she said.

She said the White House would look to administrative actions it could take on its priorities, but also said “staff-level conversations continue” on raising the U.S. debt limit.