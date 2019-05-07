House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday in Manhattan that she believes President Donald Trump is “goading” Democrats to try to impeach him, but she also cited the ignoring of congressional subpoenas as a potential "impeachable offense."

“Trump is goading us to impeach him,” Pelosi said at an “Inside Congress” event at the Cornell Club in midtown. “Every single day he's just, like, taunting, taunting, taunting, because he knows that it would be very divisive in the country.”

She then noted that an article of impeachment against President Richard Nixon was based on his resistance to congressional subpoenas.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) took questions at an event hosted by Cornell University’s Institute of Politics and Global Affairs and moderated by Democratic former Rep. Steve Israel, now of Oyster Bay.

The Trump administration has rebuffed House Democrats’ efforts to secure the president's tax returns, former White House counsel Don McGahn’s documents and special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report.

"Every day, he’s obstructing justice by saying this one should testify, that one shouldn’t testify," the House speaker said of the president.

She defended the Democratic-controlled House's oversight of the Trump White House as the constitutional responsibility of the legislative branch, saying the executive branch should also want the truth brought to light "unless they have something to hide."

Pelosi on Tuesday also responded to remarks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made about the Mueller report and Democrats' efforts to get Mueller and Attorney General William Barr to testify.

“Case closed,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“That’s just not a fact. The case is not closed," Pelosi said.