Sources: Pence expected to attend Biden inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence presides over the Electoral

Vice President Mike Pence presides over the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden Wednesday, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.  Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, say one person close to Pence and another familiar with the inauguration planning.

The two spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the plans had yet to be finalized.

The news comes a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the congressional confirmation of Biden’s victory, with some angrily shouting that they were looking for Pence.

Trump had told his supporters that Pence had the power to reject electoral votes and make him the president instead of Biden, even though he didn’t have that authority. The pressure campaign created a rare public rift between the men after years of Pence’s uncheckered loyalty.

Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted Thursday: "You can’t attend something you haven’t received an invitation to...."

But it is customary for an outgoing vice president to attend the inauguration. Outgoing President Donald Trump has not said whether he plans to attend.

Biden will be inaugurated in Washington on Jan 20.

