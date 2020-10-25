White House official: 'We're not going to control' pandemic

WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday said "we’re not going to control the pandemic," amid a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Meadows, appearing on CNN’s "State of the Union" said the administration was focused on developing vaccines and therapeutics rather than containment strategies, such as wearing masks that have been advocated by public health officials.

"We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas," Meadows told host Jake Tapper.

Asked why the U.S. isn’t going to get the pandemic under control, Meadows said because the virus is "a contagious virus just like the flu."

"What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it's therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don't die from this," Meadows said.

Meadows’ appearance came amid reports that five top aides to Vice President Mike Pence, who have been in proximity to Pence, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meadows only confirmed that Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short had tested positive for the virus. CNN on Sunday reported that at least four other Pence aides have been infected with the coronavirus, including Marty Obst, a political adviser.

Despite the outbreak among Pence staffers, the vice president will not self-quarantine as recommended by health experts, and will resume his aggressive campaign schedule in the final week before Election Day. Meadows defended Pence’s travels as the work of "essential personnel."

"I'm not saying he is not campaigning, I'm saying that is only part of what he is doing and as we look at that, 'essential personnel,' whether it's the vice president of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on," Meadows said.

Meadows said Pence tested negative for the virus as of Sunday and will wear a mask when traveling to campaign events.