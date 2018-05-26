Rep. Peter King called the decision by Jets chairman Christopher Johnson to pay the fines of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “disgraceful” on Saturday.

In a morning tweet, the Seaford Republican said Johnson’s stance was “encouraging a movement premised on lies vs. police.”

“Would he support all player protests?” King tweeted. “Would he pay fines of players giving Nazi salutes or spew racism? It’s time to say goodbye to Jets!”

Neither King’s office nor the Jets could be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.

National Football League owners voted Wednesday to require players to stand for the national anthem or stay in the locker room. Teams will be fined if players don’t stand.

Some players have been kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games the last two seasons to protest police brutality and racial inequality, as part of the movement known as Black Lives Matter.

Johnson had told Newsday on Wednesday that his players are free to take a knee or perform some other protest without fear of repercussion from the team.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules,” Johnson said at the time. “If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest.”

King’s tweet aligns him squarely with President Donald Trump on the anthem issue. Earlier this week, the president had endorsed the NFL’s move, saying that protesting athletes perhaps “shouldn’t be in the country.”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest in 2016. He did not play last season after being unsigned as a free agent. He is suing the NFL and team owners for colluding to keep him out of the league.

With Bob Glauber and The Associated Press