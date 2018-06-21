TODAY'S PAPER
Phillies fan hurt by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

The Phillie Phanatic launches hot dogs into the

The Phillie Phanatic launches hot dogs into the stands at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2016 in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Hunter Martin / Getty Images

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

