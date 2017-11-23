TODAY'S PAPER
Pigs on the loose near Interstate 95 in Florida after crash

By The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida drivers are being warned to watch out for the possibility of escaped pigs on a busy interstate following a crash between two trucks that let the livestock loose.

The Times-Union of Jacksonville reports that two semi-tractor trailer trucks were traveling south on I-95 in northeast Florida just before 4 a.m. when they collided.

The Highway Patrol said one of the trucks carrying the pigs veered off the right side of the highway and overturned, spilling the livestock out onto the right shoulder. The second truck continued down the side of the highway and also partially rolled over.

No one was injured and all lanes are open after efforts to corral the pigs.

But troopers warn that some of pigs may be wandering loose and drivers should be vigilant.

