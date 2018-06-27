EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is included in court records obtained by media organizations. It wasn't known Wednesday if the 30-year-old Penn Hills resident has retained an attorney, and the district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred. The charge against him comes a day after authorities arrested another teenager in connection with the drive-by shooting that started the chain of events that led to Rose's shooting.

The teenager under arrest was with Rose the night Rosfeld shot Rose.

Rosfeld, 30, had been sworn in just hours before the shooting but had been working at the police department for two to three weeks. He had worked at several other police departments, including at the University of Pittsburgh, during the last seven years.