TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
81° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Plane crashes into Virginia condos, kills 91-year-old woman, cops say

The victim, Jean Lonchak Danylock, lived in one of the units beneath the crash, Virginia State Police said in a release Monday.

Authorities respond to a plane crash at a

Authorities respond to a plane crash at a residential structure Sunday in Williamsburg, Va., on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP/Nickolas Oatley

By The Associated Press
Print

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are identifying a 91-year-old woman who was killed when an aircraft crashed into the Virginia condominium where she lived.

Virginia State Police said in a release Monday that Jean Lonchak Danylock of Williamsburg was killed. She lived in one of the units beneath the crash. Police say they don't have information about the pilot or the aircraft, citing structural safety.

The crash occurred Sunday afternoon in Williamsburg, starting a fire in the building. Neighbors told local news outlets they saw a small, rickety helicopter crash and heard or felt the impact.

Officials say firefighters worked through the night to put out the fire and hot spots in the building.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans a news conference Monday afternoon.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Stunning images from Mars, the cosmos
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ended talks Pompeo wraps up talks with North Korean officials
FABENS, TX - JUNE 21: New York Mayor Family separations and the border situation in 13 photos
From left, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and John Victims of the shooting at the Capital Gazette
Altadena, California resident Mark Hough was about to California bear gets hot tub treat
From left, William Pryor Jr., Joan Larsen and See 8 of Trump's potential Supreme Court picks