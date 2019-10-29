TODAY'S PAPER
Small plane crashes in neighborhood; houses on fire

By The Associated Press
COLONIA, N.J. — Authorities say that a small plane has crashed in northern New Jersey and that two houses are on fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna 414 crashed into a home in Colonia at 11 a.m. The FAA says it is en route to the scene.

NBC New York reports that the Colonia Fire Department says two houses are on fire. The area is tree-lined and residential.

The number of people aboard and their conditions are unknown.

By The Associated Press

