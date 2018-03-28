TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
NewsNation

Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for alternative Disney characters

Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

A Planned Parenthood facility in Hempstead on Nov.

A Planned Parenthood facility in Hempstead on Nov. 28, 2016. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By The Associated Press
Print

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who’s had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down.

An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone says the group believes pop culture plays a “critical role” in educating the public and sparking “meaningful conversations about sexual and reproductive health issues and policies, including abortion.”

Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter.

The since-removed tweet read: “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s tran.”

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The famous Alcatraz prison escape in 1962 is 7 famous U.S. prison escapes
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at LIU In Brookville speech, Joe Biden comments on Trump's foreign policy
FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 On International Day of Happiness, see world's happiest countries
Newsday's database lists American service members from Long LIers who died serving in Middle East
The U.S. Ambassador to Russia said the expulsion U.S.-Russia Ambassador: Expulsion makes U.S. safer
An American flag flies at half staff over See stunning images from around the world