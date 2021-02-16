ALBANY -- A federal court on Tuesday rejected a bid by unions to block the release of police disciplinary records.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling and approved the release of disciplinary records.

In effect, the three-judge panel also upheld state lawmakers’ landmark repeal of "50-A," the law that had kept police disciplinary records out of public view for decades.

The court rejected the unions’ claim that officers would suffer irreparable harm from release of the records, face heightened danger on the job or be deprived of particular rights.

"We have considered the unions’ remaining arguments and conclude they are without merit," circuit judges Amalya Kearse, Pierre Leval and Raymond Lohier wrote in the unanimous, 3-0, decision.

The state Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in June repealed 50-a, a 1976 civil rights statute that shielded police misconduct records.

Shortly thereafter, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city’s intention to proactively publish certain types of disciplinary records and provide other records upon request under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

Police and firefighter unions filed suit and sought a preliminary injunction to block the release of records.

With the victory Tuesday, city officials said the ruling clears the way for disclosure of a range of police disciplinary records.

"The rule of law prevailed today," Nicholas Paolucci, spokesman for the New York City Law Department, said in a statement. "The city’s planned release of these records was consistent with the law and the enhanced transparency the legislature intended. We are gratified by this court ruling."

A spokesman for the union coalition didn't say the group would try to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, but vowed to fight for "our members' safety and due process rights."

"The FOIL law provides exemptions that allow public employers to protect employees’ safety and privacy," Hank Sheinkopf, coalition spokesman, said in a statement. "We will continue to fight to ensure that New York City applies those exemptions to our members fairly and consistently, as they do for other public employees."

With Anthony M. DeStefano