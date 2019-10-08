WASHINGTON — The White House launched its war Tuesday on the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry as polls show public support for the investigation into whether President Donald Trump misused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

A majority of those surveyed — 55 percent — supported the House impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced last month while 39 percent opposed it, according to a Wall Street/NBC poll released Tuesday afternoon.

Among those backing the inquiry in that poll, 24 percent said there’s enough evidence now to impeach him. Those opposed to the inquiry said that Trump has not done anything to be impeached and removed from office.

Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac Poll also released Tuesday found that a majority of voters — 53 percent — still approve the impeachment inquiry, while 43 percent oppose it. That survey showed little change from one a week ago showing voters backed the inquiry 52-45 percent.

But both polls show a wide partisan divide in the responses.

About 84 percent of Democrats said accusations against Trump are serious and merit investigation, but 78 percent of Republicans agreed with the statement that the allegations are “more of the same politically motivated attacks,” the Wall Street Journal/NBC poll found.

And the Quinnipiac Poll found 88 percent of Republicans say the inquiry is a “witch hunt,” while 92 percent of Democrats say it is a legitimate investigation.

Independents are more divided, both polls showed, but more of them generally support the impeachment inquiry.

The Wall Street Journal/NBC poll found that 55 percent of independents believe the allegations against Trump are serious and should be looked into. And the Quinnipiac Poll found that 52 percent of independents say the inquiry is a legitimate investigation.