WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning that three American citizens long detained by North Korea have been released and are traveling to the United States with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Trump administration had been pressing for the release of the three detainees ahead of a high-stakes summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump tweeted Wednesday that a date and location were finalized for the meeting.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting.” Trump tweeted. “They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that “Secretary Pompeo and his ‘guests’ ” would be arriving at Andrews Air Force Base at 2 a.m. Thursday.

“I will be there to greet them. Very exiting!” Trump tweeted.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday, “President Trump appreciates leader Kim Jong Un’s action to release these American citizens, and views this as a positive gesture of goodwill.”

“The three Americans appear to be in good condition and were all able to walk on the plane without assistance,” Sanders said. “All Americans look forward to welcoming them home and to seeing them reunited with their loved ones.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Tuesday, Trump dropped the news that Pompeo was on his way to North Korea for a second visit with North Korean officials, revealing Pompeo’s travel plans in a speech detailing his intent to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Plans are being made, relationships are building, hopefully a deal will happen and with the help of China, South Korea and Japan a future of great prosperity and security can be achieved for everyone,” Trump said at the White House.

The three American men released include Kim Dong-chul, 64, who was arrested in October 2015. The former Fairfax, Virginia, resident managed a hotel business near the border of North Korea and China and was accused by North Korea of spying for South Korea and trying to spread religious ideas.

Last year two other U.S. citizens who were affiliated with a Korean-American Christian group were detained and charged by North Korean officials with “committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn” Kim’s regime.

Tony Kim, 59, an accountant, and Kim Hak-song, an agricultural consultant, whose age is unknown, had worked as instructors for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before they were detained.

Pompeo, speaking to North Korean officials over lunch, said he was “hopeful” about the upcoming denuclearization talks, according to The Washington Post, one of two news outlets that traveled with Pompeo.

“For decades, we have been adversaries,” Pompeo said. “Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict, take away threats to the world and make your country have all the opportunities your people so richly deserve.”