Portland police: Riot outside federal immigration building

A small fire was set inside of the

A small fire was set inside of the Multnomah Building during a protest on Tuesday in Portland, Ore.  Credit: AP/Beth Nakamura

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities declared a riot at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Portland police said Wednesday night that the crowd was ordered to disperse. People spray painted windows on the building, used traffic cones to block security cameras and tried to break windows, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire.

The fire was at the Multnomah County Building. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot outside the county building after demonstrators in a crowd of about 200 started fires in dumpsters, used rocks to smash first floor windows and tossed burning material inside, police said.

Demonstrations in which fires have been set, objects have been thrown and police have fired “crowd control munitions” have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of a police union headquarters building and last month clashed for weeks with federal agents dispatched to protect a U.S. courthouse targeted by protesters.

