TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
NewsNation

Pothole Christmas tree inspires pastor to write holiday song

A decorated road cone stands at a pothole

A decorated road cone stands at a pothole in the Edgewood neighborhood of McComb, Miss. on Nov. 29. Credit: AP/Matt Williamson

By The Associated Press
Print

McCOMB, Miss. — A scraggly metal Christmas tree planted in a pothole has inspired a Mississippi minister to pen a holiday song.

One bit asks, "If a man can take a pothole and bring the whole world together, the question is what are you doing to spread the Christmas joy?"

The Rev. Leon Hitchens of Webb Chapel Church in Liberty wrote "Pothole Christmas Tree" after local radio host Fern Crossley showed him the makeshift holiday scene, the Enterprise-Journal of McComb reported.

The song celebrates John Drummond, who stuck the base of a wire Christmas tree into the traffic cone sticking out of the pothole. Neighbors decorated it with tinsel, ornaments and a large star on the top. An Associated Press account went worldwide, leading to additional coverage by Fox News.

Drivers are now going out of their way to check out the pothole and its decoration.

"I was really moved by the story," Hitchens said. "All because of the spirit of Christmas and how Mr. Drummond took what was supposed to be a bad situation and made it for the good."

The city board said at last week's meeting that crews are repairing poles as tight finances allow, and a $3.2 million bond issue dedicated to street paving may let the city fill others.

Though many people take down their Christmas trees by New Year's Day, it's uncertain whether the city will have the pothole fixed by then.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Democratic presidential candidates from left, Andrew Yang, Mayor Watch live: Democratic presidential debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the McConnell: No new witnesses for impeachment trial
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search