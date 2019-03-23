TODAY'S PAPER
Powerball jackpot estimated at $625M before Saturday drawing

A customer holds his lottery ticket at Route

A customer holds his lottery ticket at Route 21 Deli in East Meadow Thursday.  Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa — An estimated $625 million jackpot is on the line in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

It would be the seventh-highest U.S. lottery jackpot ever. The estimated lump sum payout would be $380.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas. Twenty-four drawings since then have failed to produce a winner, including the drawing on Wednesday.

The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot. It was a nearly $1.59 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016. A South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That was the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.

