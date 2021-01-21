TODAY'S PAPER
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on Jan. 14. Credit: AP/Mark Moran

By The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland is the winner of an estimated $731.1 million jackpot, the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

It has been more than four months since anyone won the Powerball, allowing the game's jackpot to grow so large. An even larger Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs Friday night.

The winning ticket for Wednesday's jackpot was sold in Allegany County, in northwestern Maryland, but additional details weren't immediately available, the Maryland Lottery said in a statement. Just who gets these riches may never be known: Maryland is one of the states that allows winners to remain anonymous.

The Powerball jackpot came only a day after nobody won the $970 million Mega Millions prize, the third-largest prize in U.S. history.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million. The biggest prize was a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot won by three people in 2016.

No one had won either of the jackpots since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months. Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

The prizes listed are for winners who choose an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Most winners opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $716.3 million and $546.8 million for Wednesday's Powerball. After the Powerball win, the new jackpot has a $15 million cash value.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

