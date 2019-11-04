WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to New York City next week where he is expected to speak before the Economic Club of New York, according to a White House official.

Trump will speak before the group on Nov. 12 during a luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown, marking his second trip to Manhattan in less than a month.

A Federal Aviation Administration flight advisory, typically issued before the president travels aboard Air Force One, indicates there will be flight restrictions in place in New York City from Nov. 9 thru Nov. 12. It was unclear Monday night if the president would remain in the city during the entire advisory period.

A White House official could not provide details on the duration of the trip.

Trump's return to the city, first reported by the New York Post, comes days after the president spent the weekend in Manhattan to attend a UFC mixed martial arts event at Madison Square Garden before spending the night at Trump Tower.

The president was met with a mixed reception of cheers and jeers at the event, which he attended with his two eldest sons and a trio of GOP lawmakers including Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford).

Trump previously addressed the Economic Club of New York, which describes itself as a nonpartisan and non-political organization, during the 2016 presidential campaign, using his speech to lay out his economic agenda.

The president, a native New Yorker, in a surprise move, recently filed paperwork to change his primary residence from the Fifth Avenue skyscraper bearing his name to his Palm Beach, Florida estate.

In a series of tweets last week, Trump said the move was motivated in part because "political leaders of both the city and state" had treated him "very badly."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other top New York Democrats have accused Trump of attempting to change his residency status to dodge a series of state probes into his taxes and financial dealings.