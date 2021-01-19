TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
SEARCH
37° Good Evening
NewsNation

Explaining presidential pardons and how Trump is wielding this power

President Donald Trump listens during an event in

President Donald Trump listens during an event in the Oval Office in August 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Pool

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

As the final hours of Donald Trump's presidency play out, attention has grown on his ability to grant pardons or commutations to those convicted and serving prison sentences. There's even been discussion of whether he will preemptively grant pardons — to members of his family or even himself — as he issues his final acts of presidential clemency.

In one of his final acts as president, Trump was expected to grant clemency to as many as 100 people, according to two people briefed on the plans, The Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, a lucrative market has emerged, according to reporting by the The New York Times, as some of the president's allies collect fees from wealthy felons or their associates in exchange for lobbying the White House for clemency.

But what allows presidents to grant pardons? And are there limits to this power? Here's everything you need to know about presidential clemency, including how President Donald Trump is wielding this power compared to his predecessors.

What is a presidential pardon?

How does a pardon differ from a commutation?

Can the president pardon any criminal conviction?

How does this process usually play out?

Does the president have to follow the usual steps?

Can the president pardon people before they are indicted, convicted or sentenced for a federal offense?

How many pardons and commutations have prior presidents issued?

How many has Trump granted so far?

How is Trump breaking from tradition?

Can Trump pardon himself?

News Photos and Videos

New York Democratic leaders spoke at a news New York Democrats call for Trump to resign or face impeachment
House Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment Long Islanders on whether President Trump should remain in office
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President 'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms U.S. Capitol
Still upset over the riots at the U.S. Long Islanders upset over the unrest at the Capitol
Protesters loyal to Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol LIers react after Trump protesters breach security at U.S. Capitol
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search