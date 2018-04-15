WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continued to assail former FBI Director James Comey’s forthcoming tell-all book in a series of Sunday morning tweets, suggesting he should be jailed.

Trump also defended what he called a “perfectly carried out” airstrike in Syria on Friday, and said his personal attorneys were “deflated and concerned” by a recent federal raid against his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Trump, on Twitter, called Comey’s memoir “a badly reviewed book” that in the president’s opinion doesn’t answer a host of questions.

The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2018

The book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership” and set to go on sale on Tuesday, reportedly details conversations between Trump and Comey in which the president asked Comey to investigate an alleged salacious video detailed in a dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele. The video’s existence has not been verified.

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!,” Trump tweeted in one of five tweets related to Comey Sunday morning.

The president tweeted questions he believes weren’t answered in Comey’s book, including “how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more?”

Asked about the questions outlined in Trump’s tweet, and what specifically Comey lied about, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC’s “This Week” that Comey was “a self-admitted leaker,” referring to Comey providing a close associate with his notes after his firing regarding his conversations with Trump that were later disclosed to The New York Times.

The president also accused Comey of throwing former Attorney General Loretta Lynch “under the bus!” likely referring to excerpts from Comey’s book in which he described Lynch’s handling the Hillary Clinton email server probe with a “tortured half-out, half-in approach”

“Why can’t we all find out what happened on the tarmac in the back of the plane with Wild Bill and Lynch?,” Trump tweeted, referring to a 2016 encounter between former President Bill Clinton and Lynch. Both have said they did not discuss the ongoing email probe involving then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump continued: “Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary. No golf and grandkids talk (give us all a break)!”

The president on Twitter, also said he “never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty.”

“I hardly even knew this guy,” Trump tweeted. “Just another of his many lies. His “memos” are self serving and FAKE!“

The president also took aim at the federal probe focused on his former attorney Michael Cohen, whose apartment, hotel room and office were raided last week.

“Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past,” Trump tweeted. “I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!“

Trump also defended his use Saturday of the term “Mission Accomplished” to describe the airstrikes against Syria executed by the U.S., Britain and France in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians. Trump was criticized for using the term on social media, with critics noting that former President George W. Bush used it shortly after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in May 2003, but the Iraq War continued eight years after Bush claimed victory.

“The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term ‘Mission Accomplished.’“ Trump tweeted. “I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!”

Despite the president’s tweet, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said the success of the missile attacks depended on whether Syria stopped using chemical weapons.

“It’s impossible to say at this point the mission has been accomplished,” King, who caucuses with Democrats, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Saying it’s been a success — we won’t know until we see if the regime continues to use chemical weapons.”

A year ago, the U.S. launched missiles on Syria in response to another chemical weapon attack, he noted.

Even if Syrian’s leader Bashar al-Assad’s regime stops using chemical weapons, Syria’s attacks on civilians will continue with conventional weapons, he said.

“Let’s not kid ourselves. We stop chemical weapons from being used, the horror of what’s going on over there will not stop as well,” King said.