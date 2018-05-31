TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Afternoon
70° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

President Trump says he’ll pardon commentator Dinesh D’Souza

D’Souza pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.

Dinesh D'Souza attends a premiere at Regal Cinemas

Dinesh D'Souza attends a premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 30, 2014, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will pardon conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”

D’Souza was sentenced in 2014 to 5 years of probation after he pleaded guilty to violating federal election law by making illegal contributions to a U.S. Senate campaign in the names of others.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9694928f) 27 incredible photos from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption
White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders said White House: Trump not defending Barr's comments
Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Photos: Devastating flooding in Ellicott City, Maryland
Residents and members of the media are silhouetted See stunning images from around the world
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko turned up at a Ukraine faked death of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko
Sen. John F. Kennedy speaks at the Long Photos: Recalling JFK, born 101 years ago today