WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to seesaw back and forth on the bipartisan bill to stabilize Obamacare marketplaces, calling Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander to offer encouragement but then tweeting he could never support the deal.

It’s the second day that Trump has offered conflicting views on the bipartisan bill — after Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) on Tuesday unveiled their compromise, Trump spoke favorably of it in the afternoon then criticized it in an evening speech.

Alexander, chairman of the Senate’s health committee, said he believes the Senate will pass the deal he negotiated with ranking Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington after Trump called him Wednesday morning to encourage him — the third call in 10 days.

I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co's who have made a fortune w/ O'Care. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Alexander said Trump told him he has not read the bill yet and that “he will review it to see if he wants to add anything.”

Alexander added, “I predict it will pass on the Senate floor before the end of the year.”

But after Alexander discussed his bill at a session held by the news site Axios, Trump tweeted he could never support the main purpose of the bill — to approve federal payments to insurers for providing subsidized plans to low-income households for the next two years.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co’s who have made a fortune w/ O’Care,” Trump posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump in an afternoon news conference in the Rose Garden, called the newly revealed deal “a very good solution” that would stabilize insurance marketplaces while he and the Republican majority pursued a bill to replace Obamacare with state block grants.

But in a speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation in the evening, Trump said he commends Alexander and Murray, but “I continue to believe Congress must find a solution to the Obamacare mess instead of providing bailouts to insurance companies.”

Alexander was not immediately available for comment on Trump’s Wednesday tweet.

The bill won support from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), co-sponsor of the Trump-backed bill to shift control of health care to the states through block grants.

“I haven’t finished reviewing but it actually looks pretty good,” Cassidy said, adding he believes Congress will approve the legislation.

“This agreement avoids chaos,” Alexander said. “What does chaos do? It’s a four-lane highway to single-payer.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) defended the bill, saying the benefits of the federal payments to insurers actually goes to help struggling families pay for health care, a provision written into the bill.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The president ought to make up his mind. He keeps changing his mind on issue after issue,” Schumer said. “He ought to read the bill before he tweets.”

The bill faces a tough road through the Republican-controlled Senate and House.

Neither Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) nor House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who often criticize Democrats for wanting to throw money at insurance companies through the payments, have commented on the bipartisan deal.