Puerto Rico Supreme Court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor

Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico's governor

Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico's governor last week, speaks during a news conference at the government mansion La Fortaleza in San Juan on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP / Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo

By The Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's Supreme Court has overturned the swearing-in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island's governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil.

Wednesday's decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want her as governor.

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rosselló formally resigned in response to angry street protests.

Puerto Rico's Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi's legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary. The Supreme Court judges ruled in favor of the Senate.

