Quotes from the fourth Democratic presidential debate

The 12 candidates onstage at the fourth Democratic

The 12 candidates onstage at the fourth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday in Westerville, Ohio. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Dejak

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
"My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the U.S. government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. That’s what we should be focusing on.” — former Vice President Joe Biden on his son Hunter's job in Ukraine.

"This president is turning the moral leadership of this country into a dumpster fire." — New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker on Trump's foreign policy decisions.

"I would have a hard time today looking an Afghan soldier or civilian in the eye after what just happened over there. And it is undermining the honor of our soldiers. You take away the honor of our soldiers you might as well go after their body armor next." — South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Turkey's slaughter of Kurds in Syria.

"Think about how absurd it is that this president is caging kids on the border and effectively letting ISIS prisoners run free. He has made a tremendous mistake." — former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro on the crisis in Turkey.

"People need to keep their hands off women's bodies and let women make decisions for their own bodies." — California's Sen. Kamala Harris on states restricting abortion rights.

"The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something that you can actually get done.” — Minnesota's Sen. Amy Klobuchar to Sen. Warren on her "Medicare for All" plan.

"With 16 million AR-15s and AK-47s out there they are too dangerous to own. Every single one of them is a potential instrument of terror." — former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas. 

"This is a moral and economic outrage. And the truth is we cannot afford to continue this level of wealth and income inequality." — Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"Let's be clear. Whenever someone hears the term 'Medicare for all who want it,' understand what that really means: It's Medicare for all who can afford it." — Massachusetts' Sen. Elizabeth Warren on her "Medicare for All" policy.

"We are in the midst of the most extreme winner-take-all economy in history. And a wealth tax makes a lot of sense in principle. The problem is it's been tried in Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden. And all those countries ended up repealing it." — businessman Andrew Yang.

"We can't solve the climate crisis in the United States by ourselves. It's an international crisis." — businessman Tom Steyer.

"Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hands. But so do many of the politicians in this country from both parties that have supported this regime change war in Syria that started in 2011 along with many in the mainstream media that have championed and cheerleaded this regime change war." — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

