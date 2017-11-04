This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Police: Sen. Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is pictured here on

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is pictured here on Sept. 25, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Photo Credit: AP / Adam Beam

By The Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon.

The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul’s injury. In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator is “fine.” The statement said Paul was “blindsided” by the assault but she did not provide further details.

Boucher, of Bowling Green, is charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. He is being held at Warren County’s jail on $5,000 bond. An automated phone system at the jail did not provide access to lawyer information for Boucher.

